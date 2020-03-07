Drive to Check Availability, Black Marketing of Masks in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): A drive has been initiated by Chandigarh administration to keep a check on the availability and black marketing of N95 and similar masks, amid shortage due to the coronavirus scare in the country.A team comprising of SDMs and officials from Revenue, Drug Control, and Police Department, made rounds at the retailers/chemists to see whether they were selling the masks at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) or not.Around 17 shops were randomly checked by the officials.All the retailers and wholesalers (chemists) have been urged to maintain adequate stocks of masks as well as drugs such as paracetamol etc required in the prevention and treatment of COVID 19. (ANI)

