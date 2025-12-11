Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson, NV Subhash on Thursday mocked Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi ahead of his scheduled Germany visit, saying that unlike many leaders of opposition, he belittles the image of Indian democracy, election commission, and even the citizens of India.

"The LoP, Rahul Gandhi, is going abroad during the winter session... Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to go abroad during the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha sessions also because it had been fixed long, long back...Foreign degradates and the governments of the respective countries have different programmes, so they fix on that...Prime Minister makes sure that he attends the winter session or the monsoon session of the parliament...He answers the questions, and he gives all the importance to Lok Sabha proceedings on that..." he stated.

He mocked Gandhi, stating that the Congress MP only belittles the image of India by holding a constitution book in his hand and demeaning the image of Indian Democracy, the Indian Commission, the Parliamentary System, and the Election Commission of India.

"Rahul Gandhi, apart from the tradition of many of the opposition leaders who have made India proud in the UN General Assembly or going on foreign trips... But whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he puts his constitution book in his hand and then he belittles the image of Indian democracy, the Indian commission, the parliamentary system and ultimately the election commission and the people of India," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Berlin. The announcement kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session.

Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has described the visit as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement. The IOC announced that Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where Presidents of IOC chapters across Europe will gather to discuss NRI issues, the Congress Party's strengthening, and strategies to expand the party's ideological reach.

Ausaf Khan, President of IOC Austria, said the organisation is "honoured" to host Gandhi, noting the presence of senior leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Dr. Arathi Krishna.

"We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Shri Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party, NRI issues, and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology. We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders. Ausaf Khan, President, IOC, Austria," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read. (ANI)

