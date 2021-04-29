Gisborne, April 29: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 168 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand at 3:58 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.5808 degrees south latitude and 179.365 degrees east longitude. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

