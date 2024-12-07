Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 7 (ANI): Aamir Khan, who was recently honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, has shared an exciting update about the possibility of uniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on screen. The actor confirmed that the three Khans had discussed the idea of working together on a film.

When asked about the possibility of the three Khans collaborating on a project, the 'Ishq' actor shared that about six months ago, he spoke to Shah Rukh and Salman about how great it would be if the three of them did a film together.

"About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman, and I were together, and we did speak about this. I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together. I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and were, 'Yes, we must do a film together. The three of us.' Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will need the right kind of story. So, we'll have to wait for the right script. We are all looking forward to it," shared the actor while speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 'Forrest Gump' remake, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which failed to connect with the audience. He has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline. Genelia will reportedly play a pivotal role in the film.

The Red Sea Film Festival, running from December 5 to 14, has been a celebration of global cinema, attracting filmmakers and actors from all corners of the world.

Alongside Aamir Khan, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hollywood stars such as Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Spike Lee also attended the festival. (ANI)

