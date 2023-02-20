Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Sushmita Sen wrapped the Mumbai schedule of her acclaimed series 'Aarya 3' on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita posted a reel video with her team shouting 'it's a wrap.'

Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Earlier, speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

Apart from this, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.(ANI)

