Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Arti Singh, who is the younger sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, took to social media and announced her wedding with beau Dipak Chauhan.

Arti dropped a romantic video with Dipak and wrote, "Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins 20 days to go to our forever."

In the clip, the couple can be seen flaunting their PDA moments.

The moment she shared the video, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Happiest birthday baby. Bestest news on this day...congratulations. So happy for you," actor Kishwer Mercantt commented.

"Heartiest congratulations. So happy for you," a fan wrote.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers.

Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 13'. (ANI)

