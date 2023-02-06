Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted unseen pictures from her wedding bash.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba dropped beautiful pictures where Masaba posted photos where she got hugged by her family and friends.

In pictures, actor Sonam Kapoor hugged her friend Masaba with all smiles. Sonam wore a black and white outfit. On the other hand, Masaba was also hugged by producer Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani.

Masaba's wedding album features her mother-in-law Nalini Misra Tyabji, who can be seen cuddling Konkona Sensharma

Fashion designer's father and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards posed with former cricketer Ajay Jadeja at the bash.

Masaba's post also features stepdad Vivek Mehra.

In a monochrome picture, Masaba's husband and actor Satyadeep Misra could be seen hugging a person.

She captioned, "The one where everyone hugs! Part 1!".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoT1db1odMb/

Konkona Sen Sharma and Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post. Konkona wrote, "Soooo much happiness", with emojis of black hearts while Zoya Akhtar commented, "Sending you a big one".

Masaba tied the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in an intimate ceremony. She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

She wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix original series Masaba Masaba. The show also featured her mother-actor Neena Gupta and Satyadeep. It is based on Masaba's personal and professional life. (ANI)

