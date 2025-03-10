Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI): India star batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, who never miss a chance to make their fans go "awe" with their cute gestures, were once again spotted sharing an adorable moment, soon after India clinched its third ICC Champions Trophy title against New Zealand on Sunday.

The videos going viral on social media show the star batter rushing towards the stands to hug Anushka in excitement soon after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets.

The two were seen smiling and celebrating the special moment as fans cheered loudly in the stadium. The video is winning hearts online.

Earlier in the match, Anushka was also spotted looking visibly disappointed when Kohli lost his wicket. However, after the big win, her joy was evident as she celebrated with her husband and the team.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to congratulate Team India.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared her excitement about the win. Speaking to the media at the ongoing IIFA 2025 awards in Jaipur, Kriti recalled the moment when she first heard the "shouting and hooting".

"When I heard all the shouting and hooting, I thought, 'Who has entered?' And then, of course, I realized it was a double celebration! I'm extremely proud and so happy. Tonight, we are not only celebrating 25 years of IIFA but also India's victory," she said.

"Celebrating IIFA's 25th anniversary in India, among our own people, makes it even more special. And now, with India's win, it's truly a double celebration," Kriti added.

Actor Chiranjeevi also congratulated Team India on this emphatic win.

"Proud and Overjoyed !! Congratulations Team India!!India - The Champions!!!Jai Hind !!" he stated in a post on X.

Team India delivered an exceptional all-round performance to secure the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial half-century, while Shreyas Iyer's solid knock and impressive bowling from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav sealed the win.

This also marks India's third ICC Champions Trophy victory. The team first won in 2002, sharing the title with Sri Lanka, and later lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013. (ANI)

