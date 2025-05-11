Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Actor Dom Hetrakul, best known for "The White Lotus", is set to star in a Thai crime-horror film, titled "Debt Sentence".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming project is based on the viral short film “How to Run Away From Your Debt".

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep Hails PM Narendra Modi on India's Precision Strike Against Pakistan, Says 'Bharat Does Not Flinch & Forget'.

It will mark the feature directorial debut of Warun Siriprachai.

The film also stars Yasaka Chaisorn and Sawanee Utoomma. The plot centres around Suchart (Chaisorn), a man whose wife (Siriprachai) and son get murdered in their apartment.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Saif Ali Khan Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces, Government of India As Both Sides Halt Military Operations.

As a result, Suchart is considered the suspected perpetrator of the crime and is determined to prove his innocence and find the real culprit, portrayed by Hetrakul.

"Debt Sentence" is already in production stage and is expected to release in 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)