Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): On the occasion of director Ramesh Sippy's birthday on Thursday, veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini penned a heartfelt note for him.

Taking to Instagram, Malini wrote, "Wishing my good friend of many years, Ramesh Sippy, Director of my very successful movies like Andaz, Seeta aur Geeta and of course the box office bombshell Sholay which is still making waves after many decades! It is his birthday today and he happened to be visiting me! I wish him a healthy and happy future and much more with God's blessingsHappy Birthday Ramesh ji Photos taken today along with a keepsake of many years back."

Also Read | 'Toxic': Nayanthara To Play Female Lead in Yash's Upcoming Action Thriller? Akshay Oberoi Shares Update.

Malini also shared a few pictures from her meeting with Sippy and his wife Kiran on his birthday today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFK5c7GInaF/?hl=en&img_index=4

Also Read | Mumbai Police Find 'Clinching' Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, Say Key Document Proves Attacker Mohammad Shahzad a 'Bangladeshi National'.

Hema Malini has worked with Ramesh Sippy in several films such as 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Andaz'. 'Sholay' turned out to be a cult film.

'Sholay' revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

It starred legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)