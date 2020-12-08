15In a bid to amuse her fans with a joke, actor Kajol on Tuesday shared a humourous post on Instagram. The background in the story features a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, where the actor shared a joke on the weight she put on due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Tribhanga: Renuka Shahane-Directed Netflix Film, Starring Kajol, Heads for Digital Release in January 2021?

"Covid humour:- I've put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn't recognise me!," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor wrote. The 46-year-old actor has been one of the most active celebrities on15 social media ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country. She keeps updating his fans about her daily activities by posting photos and videos featuring her and her family. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ Is Back in Maratha Mandir As Theatres Reopen in Maharashtra

Check Out Kajol's Instagram Story Below:

Kajol's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, the star treated her fans to a monochromatic throwback picture in which she was seen gleefully performing on the stage and recalled the days she used to shoot on the sets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)