Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): As production for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' begins, Milly Alcock, the star of the film, and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn have shared the first photo from the set.

Alcock took to her Instagram account to share the first look, introducing her character, "Kara."

Take a look

Gunn, on the other hand, posted the picture along with a long note in which he expressed how excited he was for the project.

In his caption, he wrote, "Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal @millyalcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis, and Ana Nogueira."

This film, based on the comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, presents a darker and more intense Supergirl than fans are used to.

According to Variety, in his first presentation of the DC Studios slate with co-chief Peter Safran, Gunn shared that "she is not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." This version of Kara Zor-El grew up witnessing the destruction of Krypton, giving her a harder edge.

Alcock, who is best known for her role in HBO's House of the Dragon, plays the iconic superhero. She is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, who stars as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills; Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, the girl who recruits Supergirl to bring Krem to justice; and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's parents. Fans will also see Jason Momoa as the alien mercenary Lobo and the much-loved Krypto the Superdog.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to premiere on June 26 next year. (ANI)

