    Bitcoin Price Today, April 15, 2025: BTC Price Drops to USD 84,545 After Touching USD 86,000 Mark

    The Bitcoin price today, 15 April 2025, is USD 84,545.35. It briefly touched the USD 86,000 mark and then declined again.

    Bitcoin Price Today, April 15, 2025: BTC Price Drops to USD 84,545 After Touching USD 86,000 Mark
    Bitcoin (Photo Credit: Pixabay)
    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 15, 2025 10:29 AM IST

    Bitcoin Price today, April 15, 2025, stands at USD 84,545.35 as of 03:11 AM IST. The leading cryptocurrency had recently seen a rise, crossing USD 84,000 and briefly touching the USD 86,000 mark. The Bitcoin value had shown signs of an upward trend in the market. However, the rally did not last long. The BTC price began to fall soon after, showing its short-lived upward trend. NVIDIA US Investment: Jensen Huang-Run Chip Giant To Build AI Supercomputers in US for First Time, Announces USD 500 Billion Investment Plan in Country.

    Bitcoin Price Today, April 15, 2025

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

