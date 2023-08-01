Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Akelli’, paid a special visit to Siddhivinayak temple on Tuesday along with the team to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the film's release.

Pictures from her visit have gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogen and More Join Picket Line As Hollywood Strike Enters Third Week.

In pictures, the actor can be seen in a floral suit offering prayers at the temple and distributing sweets to people.

She went to seek blessings in the temple along with director Pranay Meshram and producers Ninad Vaidya, Shashank Shah and Vicky Sidana.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey 'Indecisive' About Stepping Into Politics in the Future, Interstellar Actor Says, ” I Need To Think About It”.

Recently, the makers of ‘Akelli’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha unveiled the intriguing teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Dashami Production treated fans with the teaser video along with a caption, “Survival is her battle. She is coming this August 18… #Akelli.”

The first glimpse of the film gives us an insight into the thrilling ride the audience will experience on its release. Starring Nushrratt as the main lead, Akelli is a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle to escape.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Talking about her experience of shooting for Akelli, Nushrratt said in a statement, "Akelli has been an overwhelming experience altogether and far from any role I have played till now. It was emotionally draining for me to portray a character like this, and it makes you think of all the challenges that someone so young must have to go through to provide for their loved ones. I am hoping the audience will be able to connect with my character's journey and will hopefully like it."

‘Akelli’ is all set to release on August, 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)