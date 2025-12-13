Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

In the photos captured by the shutterbugs, Virat and Anushka were seen exiting the airport and making their way to their car.

The two kept their airport look casual. Virat even waved at the paps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat recently ended as the top run-getter in the ODI series against South Africa with 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of over 117, with two centuries and a fifty, with best score of 135. He hit a massive 12 sixes in these three matches, the most he has ever hit in a series/tournament.

For Virat, after a mixed tour of Australia which included two successive ducks, this home series saw him bring back the good-old, trademark Virat aggression, shot-making and intensity of his prime years.

Virat ended the year as India's top ODI run-getter, with 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96.

Speaking of Anushla, her cricket drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of Indian women's cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The film's makers have not officially confirmed whether it has been shelved, leaving its future uncertain. (ANI)

