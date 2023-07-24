Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, on Monday, announced that he has now decided to shelve his film based on the Tipu Sultan.

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh shared a note which reads, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another! Love, Sandeep Singh.”

Soon after the makers issued the statement, his fans and followers swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “Yet another truth will remain hidden on big screens.”

Sandeep Singh, on the other hand, recently announced his next film 'Saharasri', which is a biopic based on the life of business tycoon and the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy.

Sandeep Singh bankrolled notable films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Sarbjit', Vivek Oberoi's biopic drama 'PM Narendra Modi' and Amitabh Bachchan's sports biopic film 'Jhund'.

His next production is 'Main Atal Hoon', a biopic on the life of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He will also work with actor Kangana Ranaut for an upcoming magnum opus film. (ANI)

