Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Rahul Vaidya shared an adorable picture with his wife Disha Parmar and daughter, Navya.

Recently, his daughter completed seven months and the ace actor posted cute photos of his daughter. Sharing the pictures, he mentioned, "Happy 7 months Birthday My Blessing Navuuu babaaa"

Previously, Disha shared a cute picture of Rahul and their daughter Navya.

With a laughing emoji, she wrote, "This is my favorite picture." In the photo, Rahul was playfully lifting their daughter, but Navya seemed unimpressed, which made Disha burst into laughter. The little one even made a funny face.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

The two were blessed with Navya on September 20, 2023.

Talking about their work front, Rahul is a singer and music composer. He started his career with 'Indian Idol' and was also seen on 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

On the other hand, Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'. (ANI)

