Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and shared the update with the actors' fans.

Also Read | Nayanthara Fans Slam Karan Johar for Throwing Shade at Her During Koffee With Karan Episode While Lauding Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Today, Income Tax Day was celebrated in Chennai. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the function where Aishwaryaa accepted the award on behalf of her father.

"Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather," she captioned the post, adding a few pictures of herself receiving the samman patra.

Also Read | From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kangana Ranaut, B-town Ladies Who Nailed their Jumpsuit Looks (View Pics).

As soon as Aishwaryaa shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate Rajinikanth.

"Proud to be thalaivar fan," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations to thalaivar. Rajinikanth sir is surely a responsible citizen," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. If reports are to be believed, the duo will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)