Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'DeepVeer' are among the most loved B-town couples.

On Sunday morning, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand.

Several pictures and videos of them went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Ranveer is seen donning a black sweatshirt paired with blue jeans. He accessorised his look with a black cap and black shades.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore a beige cut-sleeve sweater over a white shirt which she paired with beige pants. She tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with black shades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's directorial film 'Don 3'. (ANI)

