Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' will be screened at the upcoming TIFF Next Wave Film Festival.

Elated about it, Richa in a statement expressed, "Being selected for TIFF Next Wave is a huge honor for us. It's incredibly gratifying to see our film resonating with audiences worldwide and being recognized by such esteemed festivals. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming."

She added,"We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team. We are immensely grateful for this opportunity and excited to share 'Girls Will Be Girls' with the diverse and passionate audience at TIFF Next Wave."

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Ali is extremely excited to showcase the film at TIFF Next Wave.

"Participating in TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker. We are thrilled to showcase 'Girls Will Be Girls' to a diverse and enthusiastic audience at this renowned platform. This film has been a labor of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life. We aimed to create something meaningful, something that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impact on viewers," he said.

" To have it selected for TIFF Next Wave alongside such remarkable films is both humbling and exhilarating. We can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of 'Girls Will Be Girls' and join us in celebrating the power of cinema to inspire and unite. Just add in my quote " the last time I was at TIFF was with Judi when we showcased Victoria and Abdul. It's a true homecoming. TIFF will always be close to me," he added.

The film will be screened on April 14th. (ANI)

