Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Mumbai Police have found several fingerprints of the accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case at the actor's Bandra residence.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

Also Read | 'Chhaava': Netizens Disappointed With Rashmika Mandanna's First Look Poster As Maharani Yesubai in Vicky Kaushal Starrer, Call It a 'Clear Miscast' - See Reactions.

In the ongoing investigation, the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation.

Also Read | 'Chhaava' Trailer Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Takes On Akshaye Khanna's Mughal Emperor in This Period Drama of Courage and Legacy (Watch Video).

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

His advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" had been conducted so far.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. After the attack, the actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media. The 'Hum Tum' actor appeared healthy as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)