Vicky Kaushal is all set to blow the audience's mind with his return to Chhaava. Forget Tauba Tauba—it's time to focus on a tale that could turn heads in history books. This highly-anticipated historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, will see Vicky Kaushal portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The trailer's release on Wednesday, January 22, has already generated immense excitement. The buzz around the film is palpable, and fans are eagerly awaiting the full reveal of this epic story. Chhaava is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign." Well, the Trailer of Chhaava is out. Check out here. ‘Chhaava’ Release Date: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic To Arrive in the Theatres on February 14, 2025.

About Chhaava Trailer

The Chhaava trailer promises a gripping narrative filled with sacrifice, action, honour, and a dramatic clash between powerful forces. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj faces off against Akshaye Khanna’s ruthless Aurangzeb, highlighting the warrior's courageous fight to protect his land from invaders while honouring his legacy of resilience and sacrifice. The film brings together a stellar cast and a visually stunning portrayal of history. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava aims to captivate audiences with its larger-than-life story.

Chhaava Trailer

Chhaava Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Meet the Cast of Chhaava: Who’s Playing What?

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal leads as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the antagonist, Aurangzeb. Supporting characters include Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, completing a dynamic ensemble cast. ‘Chhaava’: Akshaye Khanna’s Ruthless Aurangzeb Poster Raises Excitement for the Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Rashmika Mandanna In Chhaava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Akshaye Khanna In Chhaava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

On being associated with the film, Dinesh Vijay, founder Maddock Films and producer of Chhava, said, "I am immensely proud to tell the story of India's Chhaava through a film that honours the indomitable legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He was a true warrior and visionary leader whose story is long overdue for the big screen. This marks the first time Maddock Films is venturing into the historical epic genre, and it's truly an honour for us to be able to bring this powerful narrative to life."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).