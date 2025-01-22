Makers of Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated Hindi film Chhaava have unveiled the first look of actress Rashmika Mandanna in her role as Queen Yesubai, wife of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar. While several posters of Vicky Kaushal as the valiant Maratha emperor were unveiled in the promotional content earlier, fans were curious about Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film. The makers finally unveiled two posters of the actress as Maharani Yesubhai Bhonsale. Here's how netizens reacted to it. ‘Chhaava’: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Her Stunning First Look As Maharani Yesubai in Vicky Kaushal Starrer (View Poster).

Rashmika Madanna’s Poster As Maharani Yesubai Unveiled

Taking to their official social media handles yesterday (January 21), Maddock Films unveiled the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film. In the posters, the actress was decked in heavy jewellery with a pallu around her head and a red bindi on her forehead. She also had the traditional Maharashtrian Nath on her nose and exuded royalty and grace with the look. However, netizens seemed to remain unimpressed with Rashmika's casting.

Rashmika Mandanna As Maharani Yesubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Under a Reddit thread featuring Rashmika's first-look poster from Chhaava, netizens expressed their disappointment over the casting. One user wrote, "Gone are the days when they used to do look test for role. She doesn't look the part and I have no hopes she is gonna get dictation correctly. She is a clear miscast," while another commented, "I am a Marathi and she is not having the aura she should have as Yesubai. Sorry, but she is not a perfect fit for the role." Another user said he wouldn't judge her character in the movie based on the posters and would rather wait for the trailer to comment on her. ‘Chhaava’: Akshaye Khanna’s Ruthless Aurangzeb Poster Raises Excitement for the Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Netizens React to Rashmika Madanna’s ‘Chhaava’ Poster

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

It Does Give Srivalli Vibes

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

A User Called It a ‘Clear Miscast’

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

Another User Said This

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

The makers also unveiled Akshaye Khanna's poster as Mughal King Aurangazeb from the upcoming film. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the music for the historical drama is composed by AR Rahman. Chhaava is slated to release in the theatres on February 14, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).