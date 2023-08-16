Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan and actor Bhagyashree on Wednesday unveiled the title track of actor Rajveer Deol and Paloma’s upcoming romantic film ‘Dono’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped the song which he captioned, “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye.. Yeh Dono. Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon #Dono Title Track Out Now !!”

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song’s energy is infectious and is leaving the audience humming the memorable tune! With Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy’s musical trio helming the music of Dono, the title track is the first song to come out of an 8 song long album.

Shot in a glasshouse with rain in the backdrop, Dono’s title track’s visuals have all elements of a quintessential romantic track! Rajveer’s innocence as he sings the heartfelt lyrics to Paloma, will make one skip a heartbeat. The song talks of falling in love, the trials and errors of confessing one’s love, an emotion so universal that everyone can relate.

Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soon after Salman dropped the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Bobby Deol dropped multiple red heart emoticons.

“Beautiful song,” a user wrote.

Rajshri's Maine Pyaar Kiya had the same vibe in 1989. It gave the unforgettable Suman as Bhagyashree and made Salman Khan everyone's Prem.

Salman Khan's iconic character, Prem, was created in 1989 with his first association with Rajshri.

Maine Pyar Kiya was directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, who was a debutante at the time. Bhagyashree, who was making her film debut opposite Salman, was royalty herself.

Now, Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish S. Barjatya, is poised to carry on his father's legacy 33 years later. (ANI)

