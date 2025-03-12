Entertainment News | Scarlett Johansson on Returning as Black Widow in MCU

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson confirmed that she will not be returning for her character Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow and she has moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite leading a prequel, 2021's Black Widow, Johansson confirmed she would not be returning to the role, reported People.

However, Marvel fans "just don't want to believe it," she said. "They're like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We're going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Apart from Natasha's onscreen death, Johansson's exit from the franchise was also not straightforward.

In July 2021, the Oscar nominee filed a lawsuit against distributor The Walt Disney Company, alleging that its simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on streaming service Disney+ breached a stipulation in her contract that it be released exclusively in theaters. Months later, she and the conglomerate reached a settlement; its terms were not disclosed, as per the outlet.

Back in 2023, Johansson responded to the speculation that Natasha could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I think it was the end, right?" she said on the Today show. "It would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But who knows?," as per the outlet.

Later, in an interview, she opened up about the projects she has taken after her exit from MCU. "I was inspired by those independent films from the mid-80s to the mid-2000s. Living Out Loud. Crossing Delancey. Moonstruck."

Johansson next stars in The Phoenician Scheme (in theaters June 6) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (in theaters July 2), reported People. (ANI)

