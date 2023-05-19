Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned a sweet wish for her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor on the occasion of their 39th wedding anniversary, along with throwback pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam treated fans with family pictures.

Also Read | NTR 30 is Devara: From Cast to Release Date, All You Need to Know About Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Telugu Film.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote a sweet message, "Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the world! Thank you for showing us that love never asks us to settle for anything less than #everydayphenomenal! Love you both so much @anilskapoor & @kapoor.sunita."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsasFEZvgF2/

Also Read | Yeh Meri Family 2 Review: Nostalgia Nods Are Not Enough To Make This Juhi Parmar & Rajesh Kumar’s Series A Worthy Successor (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the first and second pictures, Anil and Sunita can be seen posing in Indian attires.In the third image, Sonam can also be seen with her parents, posing for the camera. All three of them looked beautiful in traditional outfits.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their wishes in the comment section.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Happy Anniversary @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita."Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, commented, "Haappppyyyyy Anniversary @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita. Here's to many more years of happiness and love."

Further extending the anniversary wishes, actor Anil Kapoor also posted pictures, wishing his wife. He wrote, "Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here's to being the lead in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined... A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I'll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed... You still take my breath away every time you walk into a room! Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever! @kapoor.sunita."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsatT55v30d/

The sting of pictures shared by Anil featured the couple from their young days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was recently unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

On the other hand, Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.The film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

He will be seen in the second installment of the crime thriller series 'The Night Manager'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)