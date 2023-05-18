Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Actress Rani Mukerji kickstarted 2023 with a bang. Her film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' received plaudits from the audience.

As the film is now performing well on OTT giant Netflix, Rani said, "I'm delighted to note that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is being loved by people across the world. The OTT release of the film ensured that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is sampled by a wider set of audience in various parts of the world. The fact that the film is trending at the top of the heap in 27 countries shows that the universal theme of the movie has resonated with cinema lovers worldwide."

She added, "I have always known that films can cut across boundaries, geographies and languages and this outpouring of love for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is testimony to the fact that a good film will entertain people. A mother's love is the same across the globe - she nurtures and fights for her child in the same way in every corner of this world. I'm happy that motherhood is being celebrated globally through our gem of a film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

"It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and I know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work," Rani had earlier told ANI.

Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is yet to disclose the details. (ANI)

