Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): A new trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' has been unveiled.

It teased Tom Cruise's seventh, and likely penultimate, mission as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt reprise their roles from previous "Mission: Impossible" films. "Part One" also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell, Variety reported.

The first trailer for "Dead Reckoning" included a shot of Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff. Paramount Pictures offered a deeper look at the impressive stunt with a behind-the-scenes featurette released in December.

"Dead Reckoning Part One" is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming "Rogue Nation" and "Fallout." The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers. "Dead Reckoning Part Two," which will be released on June 28, 2024, is expected to be Cruise's final bow as Ethan Hunt.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' will be out in theatres on July 12. (ANI)

