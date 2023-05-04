New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) South Korean actor-singer Park Jinyoung will enlist in "basic military training" on May 8, his management agency announced on Thursday.

Park is best known for popular K-dramas such as "Yumi's Cells", "The Devil Judge" and "When My Love Blooms". He is also a member of the boy band Got7 and boy band duo JJ Project.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old actor's singer's management agency BH Entertainment said there would be no official event for Park's military enlistment.

"Actor Park Jinyoung will fulfill his duty to his country and enlist into basic military training on May 8th (Monday). There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and their loved ones," the agency said.

The company also asked Park's fans to refrain from visiting the site as it will be "a private occasion for many families".

"As always, thank you very much for your support as Jinyoung fulfills his duties in the military and returns happy and in good health," it added.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years.

Recently, two members of K-pop sensation BTS -- Jin and J-Hope -- had announced their mandatory military enlistment. PTI

