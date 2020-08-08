Los Angeles, Aug 8 (PTI) "The Great" star Elle Fanning is set to headline another series for Hulu, "The Girl From Plainville".

The show has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, the streamer said in a statement.

Written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, "The Girl From Plainville" is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's controversial "texting-suicide" case

Fanning, 22, will essay the role of Carter, who was infamously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after texting her boyfriend encouragement to commit suicide three years prior.

The series, which hails from Universal Content Productions, is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

Hannah and Macmanus will serve as co-showrunners and will also executive produce alongside Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward.

Fanning most recently featured in Hulu series "The Great", opposite Nicholas Hoult.

The comedy-drama, which premiered on the streamer in May, is loosely based on the rise of Russian monarch Catherine the Great. It was renewed for a second season in July.

