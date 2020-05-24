Entertenment News | Thank You for Well Wishes and Love: Nicole Kidman Updates Fans on Injury

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, who recently broke her ankle, has said that she is on the road to recovery.

The "Big Little Lies" actor took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her fans for their best wishes.

Also Read | Betaal Review: Viineet Kumar Fights The Walking Dead in Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s Nerve-Racking but Thrilling Netflix Zombie Series.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and love. I'm back on the right track... and almost back on the right foot," Kidman, 52, captioned the selfie with husband, singer-songwriter Keith Urban.

Last week, Urban, also 52, confirmed that his wife had broken her ankle amid lockdown after photographs of Kidman walking around in a cast at the musician's first drive-in concert surfaced on social media.

Also Read | Betaal Full Series in HD Leaked on Telegram & TamilRockers Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Shah Rukh Khan's Production for Netflix Faces Piracy Threat?.

The couple has been quarantining in Nashville. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)