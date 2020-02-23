Farmers Hold Protest in Amaravati After YSRCP MP's Convoy Vehicle Injures Person

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): One of the vehicles in the convoy of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Nandigam Suresh hit a person injuring him in Amaravati temple town area on Sunday.The accident happened on the outskirts of Amaravati temple town when the YSRCP leader was returning from Amaravati to Guntur after attending a function at the Amareswara temple in Amaravati.Following which some farmers tried to stop the convoy of the Lok Sabha MP, which led to a brief scuffle between the groups.The police later shifted the injured person to Amaravati General Hospital, where first aid was administered to him. (ANI)

