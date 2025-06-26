New Delhi, June 26: Gujarat's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Botad constituency MLA Umesh Makwana resigned from all party posts on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Makwana wrote that his social services had decreased, and he would work for the party as a worker. "At present, my social services are decreasing, so I am resigning from all the posts of the Aam Aadmi Party. I will work for the party as a worker," the letter read. Speaking to ANI, Makwana stated that he left the BJP to join AAP, further stating that his resignation came as he felt AAP was deviating from the principles of BR Ambedkar.

"I worked in the BJP on different posts for 20 years. At the time when no one even recognised AAP in Gujarat, I left the ruling BJP party to join the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, in AAP, I feel we are deviating from the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar; This is why I have resigned from all posts of Aam Aadmi Party. I continue to work as a party worker. I will go among the people of Botad. I will meet a few people to discuss whether or not to form a separate party..." he stated. AAP's Bypoll Wins Were Semifinals for 2027 Assembly Elections in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal.

Earlier, AAP candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat while BJP's Rajendrakumar (Rajubhai) Daneshwar Chavda won the Kadi seat in Gujarat's bye-elections. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned. Visavadar assembly constituency is part of Junagadh district and a segment of Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Following Gopal Italia's victory in the Visavadar by-election, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said that AAP will form the government in 2027. Gadhvi said this is a victory for the people of Visavadar, including farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth. Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Elected MLAs Gopal Italia and Sanjeev Arora, Calls Bypoll Results ‘Semi-Final’ to 2027 Gujarat and Punjab Assembly Polls.

He claimed it marked the beginning of AAP's rise in Gujarat and further emphasised that AAP, not Congress, can challenge the BJP's dominance in the state. In a post on X, AAP Gujarat expressed its gratitude, stating, "Many thanks to the people of Visavadar, Bhensan, and Junagadh villages for choosing the politics of work of the Aam Aadmi Party."

