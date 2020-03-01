Guj Cop Accused of Calling Muslim Body Members as ''Pakistanis''

Surat, Mar 1 (PTI) A Muslim organisation has alleged that in-charge Surat Commissioner of Police, D N Patel, called their representatives "Pakistanis and Bangladeshis" when they recently went to meet him over an ongoing anti-CAA protest in the city.

When contacted, Patel refused to comment on the allegation saying he would give his reply to the government.

In a letter addressed and e-mailed on February 28 to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Home Department, the state chapter of Jamiat-E-Ulema-E-Hind alleged that Patel misbehaved with their representatives when they went to meet him over the anti-CAA protest going on at Shirin Bagh in Surat's Rander area.

Surat Commissioner of Police (CP), R B Brahmbhatt, is currently on leave. In his absence, Patel, a senior IPS officer, who is the Additional CP, has been holding charge of the CP.

Jamiat claimed that on the lines of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, women have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) since last 22 days in a peaceful manner.

In the letter, the organisation alleged its delegation went to meet Patel to request him not to take any coercive action against the agitating women at Shirin Bagh.

"When we went to request him to let this peaceful protest continue, he insulted us and labelled the delegation as Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. We urge you to ensure that officials do not discriminate among the citizens and behave properly with people," the letter said.

Patel said he would give his reply directly to the government over the allegations.

"I do not want to comment on what they have to say. When time comes, I will furnish my reply to the government if I am asked to do so," said Patel.

