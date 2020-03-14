Hosts Punjab Take on Struggling Aizawl in I-League Reverse-leg Fixture

Ludhiana, Mar 14 (PTI) Punjab FC will look to cash in on their superb home run when they host former champions Aizawl FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in an I-League reverse-leg fixture here on Sunday.

Punjab have enjoyed a brilliant seven-game unbeaten run at home, notching up all of their five wins to be placed at the third spot in the points table.

The visitors, on the other hand, have struggled for form this season and are deep into the relegation zone, which has left them with no option but to try and win as many games as possible from their five remaining encounters.

To add to the challenge, they have been on the road for over a month and Sunday will see them conclude a five-game away sojourn -- a period in which they have picked up just two points.

To their credit, they held tough teams in challenging away games in Srinagar and Coimbatore.

Alfred Jaryan, their Liberian talisman and captain, tried to look at the positives from their recent away encounters.

"It was a close loss to Mohun Bagan but we showed some positive signs that we can still fight and win matches if we keep playing the way we approached that game. We will look to get points against Punjab before heading back to Aizawl," Jaryan said.

For hosts Punjab FC, it has been a mixed season. They have been amazingly consistent at home, while inexplicably dropping points away. Even in their last game Punjab went down to relegation-threatened Neroca FC 3-4 in Imphal.

Punjab FC head coach Yan Law, however, was in no mood to look back on their disappointments away from home.

"We have three home games and are very strong here. So everyone is positive and we are going to keep fighting till the last minute of the last game," he said.

The first time the two teams met this season was way back in December when they had played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Aizawl's Rochharzela, the highest Indian scorer in the league with six goals to his name, had struck twice in that game, while Brazilian Sergio Barboza Junior had also scored two, including an equaliser deep into injury-time.

Both teams will again look at these two influential players on Sunday to turn it around for them.

With Punjab's eyes steadfastly set on the second spot and Aizawl looking to get out of the relegation zone, one can expect another feisty encounter.

