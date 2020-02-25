IDBI Federal Insurance Forays into Retirement Income Segment

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Private life insurer IDBI Federal Insurance has announced its foray into retirement income segment.

It has launched a single premium, non-participating, non-linked general annuity plan -- IDBI Federal Life Insurance Guaranteed Lifetime Income Plan, that would offer guaranteed regular income for life to help manage expenses during the retirement phase of life.

The guaranteed income, akin to drawing a salary, could be drawn with pre-determined periodicity –- monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or on an annual basis.

Capri Global Capital launches SME lending product for women

MSME and housing finance focussed non-bank lender Capri Global Capital has announced a SME lending product for women.

The product, Udaan, aims to help women across the country gain access to credit system and encourage entrepreneurial spirit among them.

It will offer secured loans of up to Rs 40 lakh for business purpose.

VFS Global, Embassy of Vietnam in India launch eVoA solution

VFS Global on Tuesday announced the launch of first official digital Vietnam eVisa on Arrival (eVoA) solution in an exclusive partnership with the Embassy of Vietnam in India.

The advanced and digitally integrated solution developed by VFS Global (as an exclusive service provider to the Embassy of Vietnam in India) will offer eVOA applicants a digital wallet or locker, which ensures high levels of data protection, a release said here.

This includes scanned copies of passport, live facial biometric capture and the receipt of their eVOA approval letters, once approved. Customers can also make online payments using the portal.

