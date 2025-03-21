Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that 10 crore saplings will be planted in the state this year, as he called upon people to take a pledge to make Rajasthan green and healthy for future generations.

Sharma was addressing a state-level function here on the occasion of World Forestry Day.

He said that, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the state government has set a target of planting 50 crore saplings under 'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan'.' Under this initiative, seven crore saplings were planted in the state in 2024-25, and 10 crore saplings will be planted this year in line with the announcement in the 2025-26 budget.

He added that nature is the basis of our life. Trees, nature, and mountains are worshipped in our culture, and Rajasthan has had a long tradition of environmental conservation.

He urged people to take a pledge to save forests, preserve biodiversity, and make Rajasthan a green and healthy state for future generations.

According to the official statement, Sharma launched the 'Digi-One-Forest Stack' app developed by the Forest Department, using the latest IT technology to bring transparency to departmental work.

He also inaugurated 'Eco Tourism Facilities' at Sitamata Wildlife Sanctuary, along with a Golf Cart facility at Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur and Nahargarh Biological Park, for public use.

