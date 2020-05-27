India News | 3 of a Family Killed in Accident in UP

Etawah (UP), May 27 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and five injured when their car dashed into a stationary truck on the National Highway-2, police said on Wednesday.

The family belonging to Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh was on its way for a marriage at Kasganj in Etah district of the state when their vehicle hit the truck near Parsupura village under the Bakewar police station area around 3 am on Tuesday night, SSP, Etawah, Ashok Tomar said.

Also Read | 75 Police Personnel of Maharashtra Police Test Positive For COVID-19, Total Tally in Force Rise to 1,964 : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (40) and her sons Pankaj (18) Bunty (13), he said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, police added.

Also Read | Samsung Exynos 880 Chipset Unveiled With a Built-In 5G Modem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)