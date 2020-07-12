Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): With 4,244 fresh COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths reported the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's COVID count now stands 1,38,470 cases, informed the state's health department on Sunday.

The total figure includes 46,969 active cases and 89,532 recoveries.

1,966 fatalities have been reported from the state so far.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,674. (ANI)

