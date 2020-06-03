Maharashtra Police Reports 47 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally in Force Rises to 2,556

Maharashtra's Policemen. (Photo Credit: PTI|File)

Mumbai, June 3: Maharashtra Police on Wednesday informed that 47 more of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infected Maharashtra Police personnel has reached 2,556. So far, 29 cops have succumbed to the infection.

Maharashtra has reported 72,300 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

