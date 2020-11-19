Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI)Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday went up to 17,63,055 with the addition of 5,535 fresh cases, a state health official said.

As the virus claimed 154 lives, the fatality count reached 46,356, he said.

A total of 5,860 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count increased to 16,35,971.

The count of active patients is now 79,738, he said.

Mumbai city reported 924 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,72,455, while its death toll rose to 10,627 as 12 patients succumbed to the infection.

The state has so far conducted 99,65,119 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 17,63,055; new cases: 5,535; death toll: 46,356; discharged: 16,35,971; active cases: 79,738; people tested so far: 99,65,119.

