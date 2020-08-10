New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Over 6,000 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri as he recommenced the updates of Vande Bharat Mission with tributes to those who died in the Kozhikode plane accident.

"I recommence Vande Bharat Mission updates with tribute to 18 people who died in Kozhikode accident. Grace with which people of the town and the airport faced the tragedy is a lesson in human resilience and spirit. 6,063 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday," Puri said in a tweet.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight carrying 64 Indians from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday. The District Health Department screened the passengers for COVID-19 upon their arrival.

The black box of Air India Express flight that crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on Friday evening was brought to Delhi on Sunday.

Also Read | Assam: Free Oximeter, Medicines For COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Opt to Stay in Home Isolation.

The black box has been kept at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab for examination.At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)