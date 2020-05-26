India News | 76 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 7,376

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): 76 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,376, said the Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday.

"76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376," said the state Health Department.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebration Postponed to February 2021 During Magi Ganpati by Wadala's GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Mumbai.

The maximum number of cases have been recorded in Jaipur (16) followed by Udaipur (13), Jhalawar (12), Rajsamand (11), Bikaner (5). It added that 16 patients have recovered in Jalore and Jaisalmer districts on May 25.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,137 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur Stands at 406 of Which 313 Patients Have Recovered: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)