New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday attacked the BJP, alleging the party at the Centre failed to fulfil each of its promises and that it had no development plan for Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day urged the party workers to register more than 50 per cent of all votes at each booth in the upcoming assembly polls.

He also said the AAP's tenure in Delhi was characterised by "unfulfilled" promises, "fake" announcements and "corruption".

People are openly expressing anger with the AAP government and saying that it is making new announcements every day for it has realised that defeat is imminent, Modi said.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in response, asserted that AAP would win more than 60 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.

"Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party are misleading the people with 'jumlas' (false promises) but lack a vision for Delhi," Singh charged in a press conference.

"The BJP lacks a coherent plan for Delhi's development, focusing instead on empty promises and bizarre schemes … They cannot secure a future for the children, they cannot build schools or hospitals," he said.

Singh also targeted Modi over his promises of creating two crore jobs annually, sending every citizen Rs 15 lakh, and giving permanent homes to all by 2022.

"They offer four-year jobs under Agniveer, where a son retires while his father is still working. Their vision is so flawed that even basic promises remain unfulfilled," he added.

