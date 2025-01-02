New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday launched a scathing attack on AAP's Sanjay Singh, alleging that the AAP won elections with votes from Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Tiwari claimed that Singh and his party will get a "befitting reply" and face punishment after a thorough investigation. He also welcomed the defamation notices sent by Singh, saying it would lead to a thorough investigation.

Also Read | Syed Naseruddin Chishti, Ajmer Dargah Chief's Successor, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi's 'Chadar', Emphasises Message of 'Sabka Samman'.

Tiwari's comments come amid a controversy surrounding Singh's wife, Anita Singh, who has been accused of being a dual voter, registered in both Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

"They will get a befitting reply. Now the culprits are sending defamation notices. I am very happy with this and now a thorough investigation will be done and the culprits will be punished... Wherever elections are held, they become their voters. This is not allowed in democracy... They were winning elections only by taking votes from Bangladeshi infiltrators..," he said.

Also Read | Unnao Boat Capsizes Over Reels Craze: Teenager Dies, 6 Others Rescued As Boat Flips in Lake While Making Social Media Reels In Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) accusation that the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to rig the upcoming Delhi assembly elections by double voting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the BJP does nothing but spread lies.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do except spread lies. My wife has applied with the District Electoral Office, Sultanpur, to delete her name from there on January 4... My mother and my father's names are there on the voter list--except for them, neither my wife's nor my name is there..." said Singh while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"BJP is saying that my name was on the voter list of Sultanpur during the 2018 municipal elections. The list of the municipality is prepared by Chief Minister Yogi Ji's employees. Even after I applied for deletion of my name, if my name was there, then the responsibility lies with the employee who prepared the voter list," the AAP MP added.

On his defamation notice to BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Amit Malviya, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "It cannot be that I take no action when BJP leaders spread lies about me and my wife. They should prove their lies before the court..," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)