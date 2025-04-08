On Monday or Orange Monday, global stock markets experienced a sharp decline, fueling fears of a potential trade war and intensifying concerns about an impending recession. Key indices such as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 all faced considerable drops. As volatility swept through markets worldwide, social media buzzed with expressions of worry and uncertainty. Amid the chaos, some found a unique way to cope by sharing Ghibli-style memes, offering a lighthearted escape from the turmoil. This trend gained attention recently when users realized they could recreate images in this style using ChatGPT's newly integrated image generator. Orange Monday Is the New Black Monday? Global Markets Plunge Over US Tariffs Spark Meme Fest Online, Hilarious Memes, Viral Jokes and More Take Over X Amid Market Meltdown.

Market Crash In Ghibli Memes

the market crash looks so much nicer in ghibli pic.twitter.com/wLNLfMgmJl — djcows (@djcows) April 7, 2025

ChatGPT, Draw Current Market Sentiment In Studio Ghibli Style

“ChatGPT, draw the current market sentiment in studio ghibli style” pic.twitter.com/vM6umHTLlu — shah (@shahh) April 5, 2025

Market Crashing But In Ghibli Anime Style!

The market crashing but in ghibli anime style! pic.twitter.com/wSCSkVM4S1 — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) April 7, 2025

Looks So Much Nicer In Ghibli

The market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli. pic.twitter.com/Kx50ZmSrAM — Artificial.Nightmares (@NightmaresAi) April 8, 2025

Isn't The Market Crash Nicer In Ghibli ?

Isnt the market crash nicer in Ghibli ? pic.twitter.com/Y0uT4xHlDV — 27thCenturyAlex (@alexdada555) April 7, 2025

Chatgpt Market Down

Ghibli Is Surely An Emotion!

