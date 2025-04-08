Two women, one carrying a baby, were assaulted after one of them said "excuse me" instead of speaking in Marathi while trying to enter their housing society on their scooty in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane. The incident occurred when a young man, who was blocking the entrance, demanded she speak in Marathi and allegedly twisted the arm of the pillion rider. Following this, several members of the man's family joined in the attack. Eyewitnesses noted that the assailants showed no concern for the infant. Police are investigating the incident, and booked three in connection with the incident.

2 Women Assaulted for Not Speaking in Marathi in Maharashtra

