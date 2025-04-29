The collection was donated by Dr. APJM Nazema Maraikayar, niece of Dr. Kalam, and APJMJ Sheikh Saleem, grand-nephew of Dr. Kalam, to the NIA (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The National Archives of India (NAI) is the custodian of the non-current records of the Government of India and holds them in trust for the use of administrators and researchers, as per the provisions of the Public Records Act, 1993. As a premier archival institution, the National Archives of India plays a pivotal role in shaping the country's archival consciousness, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Apart from its vast collection of public records, the NAI also houses a rich and ever-growing collection of private papers of eminent Indians from all walks of life, who have made significant contributions to the nation.

Taking the legacy forward, the National Archives of India (NAI) has acquired the private papers of the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, comprising original correspondence, Passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, tour reports, and lectures delivered by Dr. Kalam at various universities and organisations. The collection also comprises several original photographs. The collection was donated by Dr. APJM Nazema Maraikayar, niece of Dr. Kalam, and APJMJ Sheikh Saleem, grand-nephew of Dr. Kalam, to the National Archives of India.

Arun Singhal (IAS), Director General of the National Archives, signed an agreement with Dr. APJM Nazema Maraikayar. The ceremony was also attended by APJM Jainulabudeen, the nephew of Dr. Kalam, and APJMJ Sheikh Dawood, the grandnephew of Dr. Kalam.

Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam(1931-2015), widely known as the "Missile Man of India," was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

After studying physics and aerospace engineering, he contributed significantly to India's missile development programs and played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests of 1998. Working with organisations like DRDO and ISRO, he helped strengthen India's defence and space capabilities. His achievements earned him numerous honours, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Dr. Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books, such as "Wings of Fire," "Ignited Minds," and "India 2020," all centred around dreaming big and building a stronger nation. Known as the "People's President" for his humble and approachable nature, Kalam dedicated his post-presidency years to education and mentoring young minds.

His life remains a symbol of simplicity, perseverance, and visionary leadership. Dr. Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015, doing what he loved most -- teaching -- and leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations, according to the statement. (ANI)

