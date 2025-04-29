Vijayawada, April 29: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amaravati on May 2 to restart the capital city works, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said that elaborate arrangements are being made in this regard. According to a press release, he reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit with the officials at the CS camp office in Vijayawada on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he clarified to the officials that steps should be taken to ensure that all people coming from various districts reach the venue by 1.30 pm on the 2nd.

According to the release, the CS directed that one person be placed in charge of each bus and that appropriate precautions be taken to safely transport and drop off the people and take them to their destinations. He also said that in view of the summer, adequate food and drinking water facilities should be made available to all those coming to the meeting.

The release said, the CS clarified that "food and drinking water should be provided at the time the buses leave, and lunch should be provided at selected places along the way under the supervision of the respective district collectors." He also clarified that dinner arrangements will be made by the Guntur District Collector at various parking lots in the premises of the meeting venue.

As per the release, since people are being brought from various districts to the Prime Minister's meeting, a large number of buses and other vehicles will be travelling on national highways and other major roads, CS Vijayanand instructed Additional DGP Law and Order, Collectors and SPs to make appropriate plans in advance so that there is no traffic jam anywhere.

According to the release, speaking at the meeting, State Nodal Officer for the Prime Minister's visit arrangements, G Veerapandian, while explaining the tentative schedule for the Prime Minister's visit to Amaravati, said that the "Prime Minister will reach Gannavaram Airport at 2.30 pm on the May 2 and then take a helicopter to the State Secretariat premises. From there, he will reach the venue premises.

After the meeting is over, PM Modi will reach Gannavaram Airport by helicopter and leave for Delhi. He said that 8 routes have been prepared from Vijayawada and Guntur so that people from various districts can reach the venue. He said that 11 parking areas have been set up near the venue. He also explained various arrangements."

