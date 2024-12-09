New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, the acting chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, on Monday extended greetings on the eve of Human Rights Day which is celebrated every year on December 10.

As per a release from the NHRC, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that this significant day, observed every year on 10th December since 1950, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948.

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Youth Sets Minor Girl on Fire After She Refuses His Sexual Advances in Andhra Pradesh, Arrested.

"For India, this day holds special significance, as Indian representatives made a pivotal contribution to the drafting of this landmark document, which embodies humanity's shared commitment to dignity, justice, and equality," she said.

She also emphasized that Human Rights Day serves as a powerful reminder that every individual is born with inalienable rights.

Also Read | Manipur Government Lifts Mobile Internet Ban in 9 Districts, Urges People To Avoid Activities That Could Trigger Internet Shutdown.

"This year's theme--"Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now"--reinforces the belief that human rights are not just an aspiration, but a practical tool for empowering individuals and communities to build a better future. By embracing the transformative potential of human rights, we can create a world that is more peaceful, equitable, and sustainable. Now is the time to reinvigorate global action and mobilise for a future rooted in human dignity," she said.

The acting chairperson further stressed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India plays a vital role in advancing human rights discourse, drawing on India's rich civilizational ethos of empathy, compassion, and respect for human dignity.

"The Commission remains committed to promoting human rights both within India and across the globe, working closely with other National Human Rights Institutions, particularly in the Global South. Through its capacity-building initiatives, the NHRC draws upon its extensive experience in addressing various human rights concerns over the past three decades," Vijaya Sayani said.

"Guided by the principles of the Protection of Human Rights Act, which reflects the values and spirit of both the Constitution of India and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to continue tirelessly the efforts to encourage and empower all to safeguard the rights and dignity of every person," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)